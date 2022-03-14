Under-19s held to goalless draw by Torino

Sampdoria U19s drew their second game in a row as they were unable to overcome a stubborn Torino side in Bogliasco.

Felice Tufano’s boys had the better of the first half but couldn’t find a way past visiting keeper Alberto Milan.

After the restart, tempers began to flare and as fatigue set in chances became few and far between.

Gerard Yepes was given his marching orders when he picked up his second yellow of the game in injury time but there would be no breakthrough.

The Blucerchiati – now fifth on 36 points – remain in the cluster of teams chasing a top six spot to access the play-offs.

Sampdoria 0-0 Torino

Sampdoria (4-3-3): Saio; Somma (Bianchi 85), Bonfanti (Bonavita 85), Villa (Samotti 66), Migliardi; Paoletti, Yepes, Pozzato (Chilafi 71); Malagrida, Montevago (Leonardi 66), Di Stefano.

Subs not used: Tantalocchi, Sepe, Dolcini, Polli, Bianchi, Porcu, Bonavita, Musso, Conti.

Coach: Tufano.

Torino (4-3-3): Milan; Dellavalle, N’Guessan, Reali, Angori; Wade Gardiner (Pagani 46), Savini (Di Marco 58), Garbett (La Marca 82); Ciammaglichella (Baeten 61), Akhalaia (Caccavo 82), Zanetti.

Subs not used: Vismara, Anton, Amadori, Polenghi, Lindkvist, Rosa, Gineitis.

Coach: Coppitelli.

Referee: Turrini (Florence).

Assistants: Catallo (Frosinone) and Morea (Molfetta).

Sent off: Yepes 90+4.

Booked: Migliardi 52, Angori 64, Zanetti 70, Bonfanti 71.

Added time: 1+4 minutes.

Attendance: approx. 100.

Pitch: artificial.