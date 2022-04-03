Primavera: Genoa claim derby spoils

In a tight derby contest between the Sampdoria and Genoa Primavera sides on Saturday, it was the Blucerchiati who came out on the losing side.

Michele Ambrosini scored the winning goal in a 1-0 victory, striking six minutes into the second period. The Genoa youngster managed to reach the ball before Giovanni Bonfanti – with a challenge that the referee judged as fair – and applied a deft finish.

The home side’s task was made all the more difficult by red card for Gerard Yepes, who picked up a second booking on 76 minutes, and Genoa held on for all three points.

Sampdoria 0-1 Genoa (HT: 0-1)

Scorer: Ambrosini 51.

Sampdoria (3-5-2): Saio; Villa, Bonfanti, Migliardi; Somma, Malagrida (Leonardi 66), Yepes, Bonavita (Sepe 66), Bianchi (Pozzato 46); Montevago (Polli 82), Di Stefano (Chilafi 46).

Subs not used: Tantalocchi, Samotti, Bontempi, Dolcini, Porcu, Musso, Conti.

Coach: Tufano.

Genoa (5-3-1-1): Mitrovic; Nesci (Vassallo 86), Marcandalli, Gjini, Calvani, Boci; Sadiku, Sahli (Bornoayzov 86), Macca (Accornero 74); Kallon (Ambrosini 7), Besaggio.

Subs not used: Corci, Ascioti, Biaggi, Bolcano, Ghigliotti, Parodi, Palella, Losomba.

Coach: Chiappino.

Referee: Maggio.

Assistants: Severino, Salama.