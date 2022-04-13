Roma claim win over Samp Primavera

It didn’t go Sampdoria Primavera’s way in the midweek meeting with Roma, as the visitors ran out 4-0 winners at the 3 Campanili in Bogliasco.

With club president Marco Lanna watching on, both sides eyed each other up and it was a cagey affair in the opening stages. Sampdoria upped the tempo as the half wore on, but were unable to grab a goal to show for it.

Roma took the lead with the first clear-cut chance of the game when Jan Oliveras played a low cross in to Joel Voelkerling, who steered the ball into the net beyond Ivan Saio.

The hosts looked to bounce straight back through a mazy run by Ardijan Chilafi, who got the better of three players before forcing Davide Mastrantonio into a fine diving save to preserve Roma’s lead at the interval.

The start of the second half didn’t go to plan for Felice Tufano’s charges, with Voelkerling played through on goal and the forward had time to take aim and slot the ball under the helpless Saio from the edge of the box.

Marco Somma was given his marching orders for Samp after a second yellow card for simulation on 81 minutes, which paved the way for Roma to make the most of their numerical advantage towards the end of the contest. Cristian Volpato bagged their third in the second minute of stoppage time before Filippo Missori added gloss to the scoreline in the 94th minute.

Sampdoria 0-4 Roma (HT: 0-1)

Scorers: Voelkerling 39 and 49, Volpato 90+2, Missori 90+4.

Sampdoria (3-5-2): Saio; Villa (Musso 79), Bonfanti, Migliardi; Somma, Chilafi (Spatari 79), Yepes, Sepe (Conti 69), Bianchi (Pozzato 53); Montevago, Di Stefano.

Subs not used: Tantalocchi, Zorzi, Dolcini, Porcu, Bonavita, De Vivo.

Coach: Tufano.

Roma (3-4-2-1): Mastrantonio; Vicario, Keramitsis (Ndiaye 46), Morichelli; Louakima (Feratovic 83), Tahirovic (Tripi 46), Faticanti, Oliveiras (Missori 69); Volpato, Cherubini; Voelkerling (Satriano 63).

Subs not used: Baldi, Di Bartolo, Cassano, Scandurra, Pagano, Vetkal, Falasca.

Coach: De Rossi.

Referee: Emmanuele.

Assistants: Rispoli and Decorato.

Sent off: Somma 81.

Booked: Keramitsis 18, Sepe 45, Satriano 80.

Added time: 5+1 minutes.

Attendance: around 150.

Pitch: synthetic.