Primavera: Three goals not enough to secure win

Sampdoria’s Primavera side were disappointed not to come away with a win against Sassuolo on Wednesday after they went in at half-time two goals to the good at the 3 Campanili ground. Despite maintaining this lead until the last minute, Sassuolo managed to grab an equaliser in the dying seconds to bring the game level at 3-3.

The Blucerchiati made a great start, taking the lead in the first quarter through Lorenzo Di Stefano, who slotted his shot neatly away. Marco Bontempi doubled the advantaged a few minutes later with an absolute peach, looping his long-range effort into the far corner of the net. Felice Tufano’s team looked comfortable going into the break.

However, things certainly weren’t as plain sailing in the second half. Sassuolo were awarded a penalty in the 66th minute, after an accidental hand-ball from Marco Somma in the box. The drama didn’t stop there as the final ten minutes of the game saw three goals come in quick succession. Daniele Montevago thought he had won it for the home side on 80 minutes as he redoubled Sampdoria’s lead. However, Emiliano Bigica’s team had different ideas, pulling one back a few minutes later and finally grabbing a point with a last-minute goal from a corner.

It was a game full of drama and goals, but ultimately the Blucerchiati will feel they deserved to come away with more.

Sampdoria 3-3 Sassuolo (HT: 2-0)

Scorers: Di Stefano 17, Bontempi 23; Flamingo 66, Montevago 80, Zalli 83, Flamingo 89.

Sampdoria (4-3-3): Saio; Somma (Porcu 78), Villa (Musso 46), Bonfanti, Bianchi; Bontempi (Conti 78), Yepes, Sepe; Malagrida, Montevago (De Vivo 88), Di Stefano.

Subs not used: Tantalocchi, Zorzi, Pozzato, Dolcini, Polli, Chilafi, Bonavita.

Coach: Tufano.

Sassuolo (4-3-3): Zacchi; Paz, Zalli, Flamingo, Abubakar (Zenelaj 31); Aucelli (D’Andrea 86), Mata (Leone 46), Toure (Forchignone 46); Oddei, Macchioni, Diawara (Samele 75).

Subs not used: Bonucci, Cehu, Arcopinto, Miranda, Cavallini, Casolari.

Coach: Bigica.

Referee: Ricci.

Assistants: Lipari, Consonni.