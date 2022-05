Italy U20s: Di Stefano called up for 8 Nations tournament

Lorenzo Di Stefano has been rewarded for an impressive season at Primavera level with a call-up by the U20 Italy national team. Coach Alberto Bollini has included the forward on his list of Azzurrini for the opening match of the 8 Nations tournament against Poland at 17:30 on 7 June at the Stadio Riviera delle Palme in San Benedetto del Tronto.