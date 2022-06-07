Primavera Goal Collection: all Sampdoria’s goals in 2021/22

Primavera Goal Collection. Felice Tufano’s Sampdoria side have completed another great season, finishing in sixth spot and getting into the Primavera 1 TIMVISION play-offs from the second year in a row. Their 1-1 draw against Cagliari was not enough to see them through to the semi-final, but the young Blucerchiati can hold their heads high as the 2021/22 season draws to a close. Relive all 64 goals scored by striker Lorenzo Di Stefano and his team-mates.