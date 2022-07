Primavera 1 TIM 2022/23: Sampdoria U19 fixtures

The Lega Serie A has announced the fixtures for the 2022/23 Primavera 1 TIM season. This is who Felice Tufano’s U19 side will be playing when: .

Weeks 1+18: Sampdoria v Hellas Verona (20 August 2022, 11 February 2023)

Weeks 2+19: Sampdoria v AC Milan (27 August 2022, 15 February 2023)

Weeks 3+20: Lecce v Sampdoria (31 August 2022, 18 February 2023)

Weeks 4+21: Sampdoria v Sassuolo (3 September 2022, 25 February 2023)

Weeks 5+22: Atalanta v Sampdoria (10 September 2022, 4 March 2023)

Weeks 6+23: Sampdoria v Frosinone (1 October 2022, 11 March 2023)

Weeks 7+24: Juventus v Sampdoria (8 October 2022, 18 March 2023)

Weeks 8+25: Cagliari v Sampdoria (15 October 2022, 1° April 2023)

Weeks 9+26: Sampdoria v Udinese (22 October 2022, 8 April 2023)

Weeks 10+27: Empoli v Sampdoria (29 October 2022, 15 April 2023)

Weeks 11+28: Sampdoria v Bologna (5 November 2022, 22 April 2023)

Weeks 12+29: Napoli v Sampdoria (12 November 2022, 29 April 2023)

Weeks 13+30: Sampdoria v Cesena (7 January 2023, 6 May 2023)

Weeks 14+31: Torino v Sampdoria (14 January 2023, 13 May 2023)

Weeks 15+32: Sampdoria v Inter (21 January 2023, 17 May 2023)

Weeks 16+33: Fiorentina v Sampdoria (28 January 2023, 20 May 2023)

Weeks 17+34: Sampdoria v Roma (4 February 2023, 27 May 2023)