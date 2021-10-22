#Challenge4UNHCR: more shirts up for auction in aid of Afghanistan

Sampdoria’s commitment to supporting UNHCR continues apace as part of the #Challenge4UNHCR, with the aim of raising funds for humanitarian operations to benefit the population of Afghanistan. There are now six more shirts on CharityStars, which were worn by Samp players on September 23 in their match against Napoli. These unique shirts have the initiative’s special patch woven into them. Click here to make a bid.

The proceeds will go to UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency’s humanitarian assistance operations, to provide the 3.6 million people forced to flee their homes in Afghanistan with life-saving aid.

You can also provide your support for this initiative backed by Samp to help the Afghan population fleeing violence at this link: https://bit.ly/UCSAMPDORIAPERAFGHANISTAN