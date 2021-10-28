#Challenge4UNHCR: final Sampdoria shirts up for auction

Sampdoria’s charity initiative with UNHCR is drawing to a close. The last four match-worn shirts with special patches from our game against Napoli on 23 September are now up for auction on CharityStars.

The proceeds from the #Challenge4UNHCR campaign will go to the UN Refugee Agency’s humanitarian assistance operations in Afghanistan, to provide the 3.6 million people forced to flee their homes with life-saving aid.

You can also provide your support for this Sampdoria-backed initiative to help the Afghan population at this link: https://bit.ly/UCSAMPDORIAPERAFGHANISTAN