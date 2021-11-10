Candreva stunner wins October Goal of The Month

Antonio Candreva’s phenomenal strike against Udinese has been named Goal of the Month for October.

The Samp winger’s 30-yard screamer left visiting goalkeeper Marco Silvestri with no chance as it flew into the top corner, putting Doria 3-2 up before the game eventually ended 3-3.

The goal has now been voted a cut above the rest by fans on the Lega Serie A’s social-media channels, with Antonio thus claiming the prestigious award presented by Crypto.com.