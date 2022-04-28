Tufano meets Junior TIM Cup kids

Some of the children involved in the Junior TIM Cup, a football tournament for Under 14s sponsored by the Lega Serie A, TIM and Centro Sportivo Italiano, had the chance to meet Sampdoria Primavera coach Felice Tufano at the Oratorio La Salle in Genoa.

While the meeting offered an opportunity to talk about sport, that wasn’t the only item on the agenda. The youth tournament’s 2021/22 edition has joined in with Serie A’s awareness campaign Keep Racism Out, which is dedicated to fighting racism and every form of discrimination.

Tufano shared his experiences with those in attendance: “As a kid, I also started out playing football at the youth club. It’s the perfect environment for the men and women of tomorrow to grow, because it allows you to be together, to socialise, the have respect for one another. In places like this, just like in junior football, you can play, have fun, grow together and there can be no room for reprehensible things like racism and discrimination.”