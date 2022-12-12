Samp for People: video laryngoscope donated to Gaslini hospital

Sampdoria have once again shown support for the Giannini Gaslini Institute as part of a wonderful, longstanding connection between the two institutions. The charitable work by Samp for People has allowed the Genoa-based hospital to purchase a video laryngoscope for the neonatal pathology department. The initiative was brought about by the funds raised through FootGolf 2022 – 2nd Memorial Vujadin Boskov, which took place on 13 September at the Circolo Golf e Tennis in Rapallo, including the participation of sponsors Incentivitalia, Cressi and Genovarent, who are already partnered with the Blucerchiati.

“Sampdoria have supported the Gaslini for a long time,” explained club president Marco Lanna. “We’re pleased to move forward with this tradition. As a player, I used to come here with my team-mates to create a happy moment for the young patients. Ever since I’ve been in this role, we’ve been able to come back in the spring to hand out Easter eggs and to inaugurate the Isola del gioco. This is what sport is about and Samp stand out for always engaging in social responsibility actions. Contributing to improving patients’ recoveries at the hospital fills us with pride.”