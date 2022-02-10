Sensi makes the FIFA 22 TOTW

U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Stefano Sensi enjoyed a great Samp debut and received unanimous acclaim after his debut. His goals and performance also attracted the attention of EA Sports, who decided to include Samp’s new number 5 in the FIFA 22 Team of The Week.

From today in the FUT packages it will be possible to find an enhanced version of the midfielder, who equals Antonio Candreva and Manolo Gabbiadini’s achievements, both of whom were already given this award in recent weeks.

