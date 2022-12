Sabiri and Morocco exit World Cup in semis

Morocco’s dream of winning an improbable World Cup has ended after Abdelhamid Sabiri’s side were beaten 2-0 by France in the semi-finals. Theo Hernandez (5) and Kolo Muani (79) scored the decisive goals but the Atlas Lions can be proud of their display and a superb tournament. The Samp midfielder did not feature in the match.