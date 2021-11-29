22-man party to travel to Florence

After training on Monday morning, Roberto D’Aversa confirmed a squad of 22 players for Tuesday’s game at Fiorentina (18:30 CET kick-off).

Besides the suspended Albin Ekdal, the following players won’t be involved: Mikkel Damsgaard, Fabio Depaoli, Mohamed Ihattaren, Ernesto Torregrossa and Ronaldo Vieira.

Goalkeepers: Audero, Falcone, Ravaglia.

Defenders: Augello, Bereszynski, Chabot, Colley, Dragusin, Ferrari, Murru, Yoshida.

Midfielders: Askildsen, Candreva, Silva, Thorsby, Trimboli, Verre, Yepes Laut.

Forwards: Caputo, Ciervo, Gabbiadini, Quagliarella.