Strength and training matches, afternoon training on Wedsneday

Strength training in the gym and transformation on the upper field in the form of training matches. This was today’s morning session that took place under the Bogliasco’s rain at the “Mugnaini”, where Andrea Pirlo’s blucerchiati intensified the preparation for Saturday’s home match against Como (16.15 CEST). Individual programs for Antonio Barreca, Nicola Murru, and Petar Stojanovic; gym session for Giovanni Leoni. Kristoffer Askildsen, Leonardo Benedetti, Andrea Conti, Manuel De Luca, Alex Ferrari, and Ronaldo Vieira continued their respective recovery paths. Tomorrow, Wednesday, an afternoon session is scheduled.