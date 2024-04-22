Back to work in Bogliasco, morning session on Tuesday

Sampdoria returned to training at the “Mugnaini” in Bogliasco ahead of Saturday afternoon’s home match against Como (16.15 CEST). Andrea Pirlo and his staff led a session based on athletic activation between the gym and the main field, technical exercises, training matches, and final sprints. Additional recovery for Antonio Barreca, Nicola Murru, and Petar Stojanovic; individual recovery sessions for Kristoffer Askildsen, Leonardo Benedetti, Andrea Conti, Alex Ferrari, and Ronaldo Vieira; therapies for Manuel De Luca. Giovanni Leoni did not train with the group due to flu. Tomorrow, Tuesday, a morning session is scheduled.