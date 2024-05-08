Minus two for Catanzaro-Samp, final training on Thursday

Minus two for Catanzaro-Sampdoria. The blucerchiati continue their preparation for the last appointment of the Serie BKT 2023/24 regular season, which will see them in action on Friday evening at the “Ceravolo” (20.30 CEST).

Schedule. After an initial activation phase in the gym, Andrea Pirlo and his staff led on the upper field of the “Mugnaini” a morning session focusing on activation, possessions, tactical exercises, and finishing on target. Individual sessions on field for Stefano Girelli and Nicola Murru; Therapies for Estanislau Pedrola. Ronaldo Vieira, affected by the flu, remained resting. Tomorrow, Thursday, the final training is scheduled in Bogliasco, followed by the coach’s press conference (12:45 CEST) and departure by charter flight to Calabria.