Samp Women beat Napoli with late, late goal

Substitute Cristina Carp struck deep into stoppage time to claim three hard-earned points for Sampdoria Women at Napoli on Sunday.

After a drab first half the game exploded into life after the restart and tempers flared, with the hosts receiving two red cards in the last quarter of an hour.

The Blucerchiate piled on the pressure looking to make their numerical advantage count and got their reward with just seconds of the eight minutes of added time remaining, when Carp fired home after a scramble in the box.

Victory takes our girls up to fifth place, level with Inter on 12 points, ahead of next Friday’s visit of league leaders Juventus.

Napoli Femminile 0-1 Sampdoria Women (HT 0-0)

Scorer: Carp 90+8.

Napoli Femminile (3-4-3): Aguirre; Garnier, Di Marino, Awona; Erzen (Corrado 90), Tui, Colombo, Abrahamsson (Capitanelli 34); Porcarelli (Acuti 62), Jaimes Soledad, Goldoni.

Subs not used: Chiavaro, Popadinova, Kuenrath, Toniolo, Severini, Imprezzabile.

Coach: Pistolesi.

Sampdoria (4-3-1-2): Tampieri; Novellino, Auvinen, Spinelli, Boglioni (Bursi 61); Giordano, Battelani (Musolino 85), Fallico; Rincón; Martínez (Helmvall 77), Tarenzi (Carp 85).

Subs not used: Babb, Pescarolo, Carrer, Bazzano, Gardel.

Coach: Cincotta.

Referee: Gigliotti (Cosenza).

Assistants: Bianchini and D’Angelo (Perugia).

Fourth official: Gervasi (Cosenza).

Booked: Colombo 44, Auvinen 45, Capitanelli 53.

Sent off: Di Marino 77, Awona 89, Jaimes Soledad 90+9.

Added time: 4+8 minutes.

Pitch: artificial.