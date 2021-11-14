Samp Women snatch late point at Empoli

Sampdoria Women have drawn their first match of the season, playing out a 2-2 stalemate against Empoli Ladies on Sunday at the Stadio Torrini in Sesto Fiorentino.

The Blucerchiate got off to a flying start in the contest, as Emelie Helmvall headed home on 6 minutes from a splendid cross delivered by Yoreli Rincón, who notched up her sixth assist of the campaign.

The home side drew level on 28 minutes thanks to a thunderous strike from distance from Elisabetta Oliviero, before taking the lead early in the second period as Asia Bragonzi pounced on some hesitant defending from Samp to win the ball before tucking the ball away.

With Doria seemingly set to leave Tuscany empty-handed, the referee pointed to the spot after a handball from Eleonora Binazzi, giving Rincon the opportunity to step up, stroke the ball home and earn her side a point.

Empoli Ladies 2-2 Sampdoria (HT: 1-1)

Scorers: Helmvall 6, Oliviero 28, Bragonzi 54, Rincón 85 (pen).

Empoli Ladies (4-3-3): Ciccioli; Oliviero, Knol, Binazzi, Mella; Cinotti, Bellucci, Prugna (Tamborini 88); Bragonzi, Dompig, Nocchi (Silviani 74).

Subs not used: Brscic, Morreale, Nichele, Tamborini, Monterubbiano, Mendolicchio, Nicolini, Sac.

Coach: Ulderici.

Sampdoria (4-3-3): Tampieri; Bursi (Lopez 72), Auvinen, Spinelli, Novellino; Giordano, Rincón, Fallico; Helmvall (Carp 81), Tarenzi, Bargi (Berti 46).

Subs not used: Babb, Boglioni, Musolino, Pisani, Battelani, Gardel.

Coach: Cincotta.

Referee: Grasso.

Assistants: Marchetti, Pasqualetti.

Fourth official: Aronne.