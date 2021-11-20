Samp Women draw Coppa Italia opener

Sampdoria Women earned a creditable draw on their Coppa Italia debut away to Sassari Torres.

Antonio Cincotta’s girls found themselves trailing after 20 minutes when Alessia Accornero turned in the loose ball following Selena Babb’s save.

The coach shook up the side with four half-time changes and it was one of the substitutes, Cristina Carp, who notched the equalser with eight minutes left on the clock.

The Blucerchiate will now have to beat Ravenna Women in their second and final match of the three-team group – on Sunday 19 December – to progress to the quarter-finals.

Sassari Torres 1-1 Sampdoria (HT 1-0)

Scorers: Accornero 21; Carp 82.

Sassari Torres (3-5-2): Fabiano; Ladu, Blasoni, V. Congia; Weithofer, Peddio (Airola 64), Lombardo (Bertone 87), Accornero (Pederzani 87), Peare; Iannazzo (Scarpelli 75), Gomes.

Subs not used: Ubaldi, Bassano, A. Congia, Leendertse, Sotgiu.

Coach: Marino.

Sampdoria (4-3-3): Babb; Bursi, Auvinen, Gardel (Spinelli 46), Boglioni (Giordano 46); Battelani, Musolino (Fallico 46), Carrer (Lopez 54); Helmvall, Bargi, Berti (Carp 46).

Subs not used: Brunelli, Tampieri, Bazzano, Marenco.

Coach: Cincotta.

Referee: Peletti (Crema).

Assistants: Pirola (Abbiategrasso) and Nechita (Lecco).

Added time: 0+5 minutes.

Pitch: good condition.