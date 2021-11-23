U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Samp Women: the clashes involving the Blucerchiate on international duty

Four Samp players have been called up for their respective national teams’ upcoming fixtures.

Finland – Anna Auvinen
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 qualifier, Group A: Sweden v Finland (Thursday 25 November, at 18:30 at the Gamla Ullevi in Gothenburg)

Romania – Cristina Carp
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 qualifier, Group G: Romania v Moldavia (Friday 26 November, at 19:30 at the CNAF Stadium in Mogosoaia)
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 qualifier, Group G: Romania v Italy (Tuesday 30 November, at 17:30 at the Anghel Iordanescu in Voluntari)

Italy U23 – Michela Giordano
Friendly: Italy v Sweden (Thursday 25 November, at 14:30 at the FIGC Technical Centre in Coverciano)
Friendly: Portugal v Italy (Monday 29 November, at 16:00 at the national training centre in Oeiras)

Italy U19 – Alice Berti
Friendly: Italy v Fiorentina (Thursday 25 November, at 15:00 at the CPO in Tirrenia)
Friendly: Italy v Empoli Ladies (Sunday 28 November, at 12:00 at the CPO in Tirrenia)

All times in CET.

