Samp Women back in action at Bogliasco

Having taken Sunday off after their 1-1 draw against Como, coach Salvatore Mango had his players back in at Bogliasco for training.

The squad was divided into two – those who featured against Como and those who saw less or no game time.

Those who played against Como took part in some light work while the rest were involved in a full session.

Aurora De Rita, Elena Pisani, Yoreli Rincon and Giorgia Spinelli followed custom schedules, while Lineth Cedeno, Bianca Fallico and Vanessa Panzeri were unavailable.