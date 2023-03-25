Samp Women pick up point against Como

Sampdoria Women put an end to their losing run with a battling performance to earn a point against Como.

Salvatore Mango’s side took the lead at the end of an evenly matched first half courtesy of Agnese Bonfantini when the Italy forward collected Stefania Tarenzi’s pass and rifled home beneath the bar from the edge of the box.

Matilde Pavan restored parity for the visitors shortly after the restart and Blucerchiate weren’t able to find a winner despite their probing throughout the second period.

It is nonetheless an encouraging display by the girls in their bid to beat the drop with six games of the Relegation Round left to play.

Sampdoria 1-1 Como (HT 1-0)

Scorers: Bonfantini 41; Pavan 52.

Sampdoria (4-3-3): Tampieri; De Rita, Pettenuzzo, Spinelli, Oliviero; Giordano, Conc (Regazzoli 74), Re; Cuschieri (Baldi 46), Tarenzi (Gago 63), Bonfantini (Prugna 86).

Subs not used: Odden, Fabiano, Lopez, Mailia, Battistini.

Coach: Mango.

Como (4-3-3): Korenciova; Cecotti, Rizzon, Lipman (Zanoli 69), Brenn; Pastrenge (Beccari 46), Hilaj, Picchi (Carravetta 84); Linberg (Beil 69), Stapelfeldt (Kubassova 57), Pavan.

Subs not used: Beretta, Cavicchia, Rigaglia, Kravets.

Coach: De La Fuente.

Referee: Virgilio (Trapani).

Assistants: Dell’Orco (Policoro) and Monaco (Termoli).

Fourth official: Gandino (Alessandria).

Booked: Oliviero 22, Hilaj 25, Bonfantini 45+1, Re 45+2, Mango 74, Korenciova 87.

Added time: 2+6 minutes.

Attendance: approx. 200.

Pitch: artificial.