Samp Women: national team results
Find out how the Blucerchiate fared on international duty.
Finland – Anna Auvinen
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 qualifier, Group A: Sweden 2-1 Finland – on the bench
Romania – Cristina Carp
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 qualifier, Group G: Romania 3-0 Moldavia – played the full 90 minutes and scored in the 89th minute
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 qualifier, Group G: Romania 0-5 Italy – started and was substituted on 83 minutes
Italy U23 – Michela Giordano
Friendly: Italy 0-1 Sweden – came off the bench in the 49th minute
Friendly: Portugal 0-0 Italy – came off the bench in the 60th minute