Women: Samp working ahead of Hellas Verona clash

Sampdoria Women were back in training ahead of their next league clash, in which they face Hellas Verona on Saturday at 14:30 in Serie A TIMVISION Matchday 11. Antonio Cincotta and his coaching staff led a session at Bogliasco this morning in preparation of this weekend’s match.

As for injury news, Yoreli Rincin was discharged from the “San Martino” Polyclinic Hospital where she had been since suffering a head injury in the Roma match. The midfielder is yet to be back in training and as such will be on the list of absentees for the next match.