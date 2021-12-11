Samp Women seal away victory at Verona

Sampdoria Women picked up three big points on the road with a 2-1 win at Hellas Verona on Saturday.

Goals by Rincon and Tarenzi either side of the break put the Blucerchiate in the driving seat before the hosts pulled one back, but Antonio Cincotta’s girls held on to clinch the win.

The result means our girls reach the halfway point of the season in sixth place, with five wins, a draw and five defeats from their 11 games.

Their final fixture of 2021 will see them take on Ravenna on Sunday 19 December in the last match of their three-team Coppa Italia group.

Hellas Verona 1-2 Sampdoria (HT 0-1)

Scorers: Rincon 34; Tarenzi 58, Cedeno 59.

Hellas Verona (4-3-3): Keizer; Horvat, Ledri, Ambrosi, De Sanctis (Oliva 67); Sardu, Catelli (Nilsson 79), Lotti; Cedeño, Rognoni, Pasini (Anghileri 49).

Subs not used: Gritti, Errico, Dahlberg, Rizzioli, Mancuso, Quazzico.

Coach: Pachera.

Sampdoria (3-5-2): Tampieri; Bursi, Auvinen, Fallico; Giordano, Wagner, Rincón, Battelani, Novellino; Tarenzi, Martínez (Seghir 46, Helmvall 90).

Subs not used: Babb, Brunelli, Boglioni, Carrer, Musolino, Berti, Carp.

Coach: Cincotta.

Referee: Perri (Roma 1).

Assistants: Vitali (Brescia) and Conti (Seregno).

Fourth official: Bazzo (Bolzano).

Added time: 0+4 minutes.