Samp Women’s Rincon in Serie A TIMVISION team of half season
A string of impressive displays have earned Sampdoria Women’s Yoreli Rincon’s a place in the Serie A TIMVISION team of the tournament for the first half of the season.
With three goals and six assists, the Doria No.10 is the midfielder with the most goal involvements after the first 11 league games. The Colombian schemer is also the player with the most successful dribbles (29) and assists (6).
