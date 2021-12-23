U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Samp to play AC Milan in Coppa Italia quarters

The draw for Women’s Coppa Italia quarter-finals has been made, based on the classifications from the 2020/21 season.

Samp Women will face AC Milan, with the first legs to be played on 29 and 30 January and the return legs planned on 12 and 13 February.

As per the rules, the return legs will be played at the home of the team with the higher classification, in this case Roma, Juventus, Milan and Fiorentina.

