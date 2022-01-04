Samp Women back in Bogliasco

Sampdoria Women were back in Bogliasco on Tuesday for the first training session of 2022 at 3 Campanili as preparations begin for the clash with Lazio on Saturday 15 January at the Garrone (14:30 CET kick-off) in Week 12 in Serie A TIMVISION.

New arrival Federica Rizza reported for training under the watchful eye of Antonio Cincotta.

Three players have tested positive for Covid-19: Caterina Bargi, Amanda Tampieri and Stefania Tarenzi, as well as one member of staff. They are all vaccinated and asymptomatic, and have not been in direct contact with other members of the squad. They are currently self-isolating while they await further tests in the coming days.

The club has also informed the relevant local health authorities and followed all the protocols closely.