Samp Women: rolling at the academy

It was a case of cameras at the ready at Sampdoria for the women’s academy’s official photo and video shoot. Players and members of staff from the Primavera, U17 and U15 women’s sides were snapped for the official 2021/22 shots on set in the Ca de Rissi gym in Molassana. Here are the best moments of the day in our backstage clip captured by Siks.