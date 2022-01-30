Coppa Italia: Samp Women lose to Milan in quarter-final first leg

Sampdoria Women slumped to a heavy 4-1 defeat to Milan in the first leg of their Coppa Italia quarter final on Sunday. The visitors took an early lead through Alia Guagni, who connected with a corner from the right to head in at the near post, however Samp hauled themselves level on 10 minutes when Yoreli Rincón converted from the penalty spot following a foul on Veronica Battelani.

Martina Piemonte put the away side back into the lead just after the half-hour mark with a near-post tap-in and Milan managed to build on their advantage in the second period. Samp came under heavy pressure and fell two goals behind when Lindsey Thomas scored a spot kick on 67 minutes, after Valentina Bergamaschi was brought down in the area.

In stoppage time Christy Grimshaw headed into the net from an in-swinging corner to give Doria an even greater mountain to climb when they travel to Milan for the second leg on 12 February.

Sampdoria 1-4 Milan (HT: 1-2)

Scorers: Guagni 5, Rincón 10 (pen), Piemonte 33, Thomas 61 (pen), Grimshaw 90+2.

Sampdoria (4-3-2-1): Soggiu; Rizza (Bursi 71), Pisani, Spinelli, Boglioni (Wagner 63); Helvall, Fallico, Giordano; Battelani (Martínez 46), Rincón (Seghir 71); Martinovic (Bargi 81).

Subs not used: Brunelli, Auvinen, Tarenzi, Gardel.

Coach: Cincotta.

Milan (3-4-3): Babb; Codina, Agard, Fusetti; Guagni (Longo 64), Adami (Jane 71), Grimshaw, Thrige; Thomas, Piemonte (Stapelfeldt 77), Bergamaschi.

Subs not used: Giuliani, Fedele, Kirschstein, Tucceri Cimini, Miotto, Cortesi.

Coach: Ganz.

Referee: Gemelli.

Assistants Lencioni, Linari.

Fourth official: Frazza.