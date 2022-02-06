Sassuolo overturn Samp Women 3-1

Despite playing well Sampdoria Women fell to defeat at the hands of Sassuolo in a 3-1 defeat at Bogliasco. Goals by Bugeja, Dubcova and Cantore in the first half were decisive, while Fallico claimed a consolation in the second half.

The visitors got off to a flying start; after only 120 seconds Cantore-Clelland’s ball finds Bugeja who then opens the scoring. However Samp were quick to react through Wagner and Martinez, the latter supplying the former with a long throw before Martinez tried her luck with a lob. Lemey was beaten but the post came to Sassuolo’s rescue. It was then their turn to threaten through Bugeja and Santoro yet the hosts held firm and nearly scored themselves through Seghir. Samp’s hopes of any points were snuffed out by half time: in the 40th minute Dubcova moved onto a Cantore ball before doubling Sassuolo’s lead, followed by Cantore herself finding the net after 43 minutes.

Sassuolo’s onslaught continued after the break, with Clelland, Bugeja, and Cantore coming close within 15 minutes of the restart. Then came Samp’s turn for some goalmouth action; with their first real chance of the second half Fallico slotted home from Rincon’s precise pass. The host’s hopes were further buoyed when they gained numerical advantage following the dismissal of Benoit with six minutes to go, and even managed to hit the post. Despite falling to defeat Cincotta’s team sit sixth in the league ahead of their next league fixture on Sunday 27 February. Before that comes the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia, scheduled for next Saturday at the Vismara.

Sampdoria 1-3 Sassuolo (HT 0-3)

Scorers: Bugeja, Dubcova, Cantore, Fallico.

Sampdoria (4-3-1-2): Soggiu; Rizza, Auvinen, Spinelli, Giordano; Fallico, Wagner (60 Martinovic), Seghir; Rincon (83 Helmvall); Tarenzi (73 Battelani), Martinez.

Unused substitutes: Brunelli, Boglioni, Bargi, Bursi, Pisani, Novellino.

Coach: Cincotta.

Sassuolo (4-3-3): Lemey; Santoro, Filangeri (61 Brignoli), Orsi, Philtjens (52 Dongus); Pandini (51 Benoit), Mihashi, Dubcova; Bugeja (51 Cambiaghi), Clelland (73 Pellinghelli), Cantore.

Unused substitutes: Lauria, Parisi, Ferrato, Iriguchi.

Coach: Piovani.

Referee: Madonia.

Assistants: De Angelis, Toce

Fourth official: Leone

Notes: Benoit sent off for two bookings, Cincotta booked for protesting.

Click here for full match stats.