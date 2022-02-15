Conc: “Bringing my experience to Samp Women”

U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Dominika Conc has joined Sampdoria Women to put her wealth of experience to the good of the team.

The midfielder has a commanding physical presence and an eye for goal, having played for Maribor, AC Milan and Valencia among other teams on a fascinating career path to date.

The Slovenia international is excited about starting a new adventure in Genoa: “I can’t wait to get out on the pitch for Samp. There’s a fantastic squad here with real heart.”

Conc is used to performing on the European stage and the new Samp number 7 has made it this far thanks to a combination of determination and sacrifices.

“I started out in Slovenia at a young age in the boys’ team. In order to pursue my dream and continue with my studies, I had to leave my country. After so many journeys, I’m now here and I’m thrilled. Overcoming difficulties has made me the person I am and has taught me never to give up in football and in life.”

