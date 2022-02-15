Conc: “Bringing my experience to Samp Women”

Dominika Conc has joined Sampdoria Women to put her wealth of experience to the good of the team.

The midfielder has a commanding physical presence and an eye for goal, having played for Maribor, AC Milan and Valencia among other teams on a fascinating career path to date.

The Slovenia international is excited about starting a new adventure in Genoa: “I can’t wait to get out on the pitch for Samp. There’s a fantastic squad here with real heart.”

Conc is used to performing on the European stage and the new Samp number 7 has made it this far thanks to a combination of determination and sacrifices.

“I started out in Slovenia at a young age in the boys’ team. In order to pursue my dream and continue with my studies, I had to leave my country. After so many journeys, I’m now here and I’m thrilled. Overcoming difficulties has made me the person I am and has taught me never to give up in football and in life.”