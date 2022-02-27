Tarenzi guides Samp Women to double over Pomigliano

After back-to-back defeats, Samp Women have returned to winning ways, having beaten Pomigliano away from home to pick up three key points as captain Stefania Tarenzi struck the only goal of the game, just as she did when the two sides met in Genoa earlier in the season.

Yoreli Rincon set up Tarenzi, who made no mistake to send Samp into the lead with 32 minutes on the clock. Both sides had chances as the half wore on, but there would prove to be no more goals ahead of the interval.

Pomigliano made a strong start to the second half and Giorgia Tudisco saw her effort hit the bar. Both sides rallied and the visitors were able to hold firm and keep the clean sheet intact.

Sampdoria now stand on 22 points in sixth place in the table. Next up for Antonio Cincotta’s side is a showdown with Fiorentina at the Stadio Garrone in Serie A TIMVISION Week 16.

Pomigliano 0-1 Sampdoria (HT 0-1)

Pomigliano (4-3-3): Cetinja; Tudisco, Luik, Cox, Fusini; Vaitukaitytè, Mastrantonio (1′.s.t Landa), Ferrario; Banusic, Rinaldi (Dellaperuta 46), Moraca.

Subs not used: Buhigas, Apicella, Varriale, Puglisi, Massa, Capparelli, Ferreira.

Coach: Panico.

Sampdoria (4-3-1-2): Tampieri; Giordano, Pisani, Spinelli, Rizza; Conc, Wagner, Fallico; Rincon (Battelani 89); Martinovic (Martinez 64), Tarenzi.

Subs not used: Ortiz, Boglioni, Auvinen, Helmvall, Bursi, Berti, Novellino.

Coach: Cincotta.

Referee: Mastrodomenico.

Assistants: Ciancaglini and Miccoli.

Fourth official: Bocchini.

Booked: Rincon 33, Rizza 55, Cincotta 63.

Added time: 1+2 minutes.

Pitch: good condition.