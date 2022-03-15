Women further preparations for Inter v Samp

Sampdoria Women are back in action this Sunday when they face Inter at Bogliasco in Serie A TIMVISION Matchday 17, kick-off 14:30. In what will be an important match for Antonio Cincotta’s side, they face the Nerazzurre who currently sit fifth in the table.

Cincotta’s team underwent the first of a series of morning training sessions ahead of this weekend’s match. Valentina Soggiu is still not available while Alice Berti and Cecilia Re followed custom schedules.