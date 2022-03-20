Spirited Samp fall 4-3 to Inter

Despite showing great determination Sampdoria’s efforts weren’t enough to come away from their clash against Inter with any points, in what was a real rollercoaster of a match which ended 4-3 to the hosts.

The Nerazzurre got off to a strong start and took only six minutes to break the deadlock, with Bonetti playing a precise pass to Henrietta Csiszar who fired past Amanda Tampieri from a tight angle. Their assault continued and Araja Nchout and Gloria Marinelli both came close to doubling Inter’s lead in the 9th and 11th minute. The pressure told and the latter was able to get on the scoresheet in the 27th minute with a rocket shot.

Fortunately Samp managed to stem the tide, dust themselves down and get back into the game. Bianca Fallico cut the deficit shortly before the break from the visitor’s first real chance of the encounter, and things were looking up. The positive outlook was brief in its lasting, though; Ghoutia Karchouni scored for Inter on the stroke of half time to make it 3-1.

Antonio Cincotta’s girls headed out for the second 45 with a spirited approach which was rewarded with a remarkable turnaround. Yoreli Rincon found the net with a lovely lob five minutes after the break before substitute Ana Lucia Martinez completed the turnaround to make it 3-3 after 54 minutes. The Nerazzurre were clearly shellshocked and nearly went behind through a Stefania Tarenzi effort, but the captain’s attempt was off target.

Despite renewed hope Samp went behind again just ten minutes after having equalised; Marinelli got her second of the match for Inter. The hosts went on to hold onto the scoreline and claim a 4-3 victory in what was a topsy-turvy game.

Sampdoria return home with their heads held high, still in sixth place and already looking ahead to next Sunday’s home match against Napoli Women.

Inter 4-3 Sampdoria (HT 3-1)

Scorers: 6 Csiszar, 27 Marinelli, 37 Fallico, 45 Karchouni, 50 Rincon, 54 Martinez, 64 Marinelli.

Inter (4-3-3): Durante; Sonstevold, Kathellen, Simonetti, Lindstrom; Alborghetti (90 Polli), Csiszar (71 Brustia), Karkhouni; Nchout (90 Pandini), Marinelli (71 Portales), Bonetti (90 Merlo).

Unused substitutes: Gilardi, Santi, Regazzoli, Kristjandottir.

Coach: Rita Guarino.

Sampdoria (4-3-1-2): Tampieri; Giordano, Pisani, Spinelli, Auvinen; Conc (71 Seghir), Wagner (60 Battelani), Fallico; Rincon (78 Helmvall); Martinovic (46 Martinez), Tarenzi.

Unused substitutes: Ortiz, Boglioni, Bargi, Bursi, Rizza.

Coach: Antonio Cincotta.

Referee: Monzul

Assistants: Trasciatti and Tempestilli

Booked: Nchout

Added time: 0+3