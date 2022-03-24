Samp Women 2021/22: behind the scenes at historic photo shoot

It was all smiles and snaps for Sampdoria Women in Bogliasco on Thursday. At the 3 Campanili training ground, players and staff posed in front of Simone Arveda’s camera for the official team photo shoot for 2021/22. It’s a shoot that will go down in history as the first ever of its kind for Sampdoria Women as a Serie A club.

In the meantime, Gabriele Sorrentino from Siks ADV was on filming duty to capture the best moments from behind the scenes at the shoot.