Samp women in Serie A next year with win over Napoli

Mission accomplished: Sampdoria Women have secured their place in Serie A TIMVISION next season with four games still left to play in the league. At the Stadio Garrone in Bogliasco, the Blucerchiate came out on top, beating Napoli 1-0 as Giorgia Spinelli’s early goal proved decisive.

Samp were fierce right from the outset: within a matter of seconds, Stefania Tarenzi looked dangerous, but her effort didn’t quite hit the target. The Blucerchiate overwhelmed the opposition with their attacking play, and after chances from Yoreli Rincon on four minutes and Dominika Conc shortly after, Antonio Cincotta’s side managed to break the deadlock. Rachele Baldi blocked capitain Tarenzi’s header, but the ball landed at Spinelli’s feet for a tap-in on nine minutes. Despite going ahead, the Blucerchiate didn’t show signs of slowing down. On 12 minutes, there was another exciting opportunity as Ana Lucia Martinez’s knock-on was struck first-time by Rincon, forcing a save from Napoli’s goalkeeper. Baldi had to come to the Azzurre’s rescue on 26 minutes too, blocking a dangerous header from Tarenzi. That was the last bit of drama in the first half as Samp put in an almost-perfect performance and Napoli struggled to cause their defence any problems.

After the whistle blew for the start of the second half, Napoli got their first opportunity a couple of minutes later: Sole Jaimes’ header was saved brilliantly by Amanda Tampieri, who knocked it out for a corner. The Blucerchiate reacted straight away, as Veronica Battelani, on for the injured Rincon, put in a dangerous free-kick for Spinelli, who came so close to getting her second of the day. Napoli were searching for an equaliser, with Sara Tui’s free-kick effort on 67 minutes, then Kaja Erzen’s header just afterwards. On 71 minutes, Tampieri did fantastically to deal with Jaimes’ effort on the counter. With just two minutes left, Sejde Abrahamsson put in another effort, but Cincotta’s side managed to hold out to claim victory.

And that’s how it ended: Samp got the win against Napoli and secured their place in Serie A at the end of their first season in top-flight Italian football. Great work from the Blucerchiate!

Sampdoria Women 1-0 Napoli Women

Scorers: Spinelli 9.

Sampdoria (4-3-1-2): Tampieri; Rizza, Pisani, Spinelli, Giordano; Čonč, Fallico, Seghir (Auvinen 69); Rincón (Battelani 40); Tarenzi, Martínez (Martinovic 69).

Subs not used: Ortiz, Boglioni, Bargi, Helmvall, Bursi, Gardel.

Coach: Cincotta.

Napoli Femminile (4-3-1-2): Baldi; Erzeb, Golob (Berti 90), Awona, Abrahamsson; Severini (Errico 46), Tui, Mauri; Toniolo (Di Marino 68); Pinna (Goldoni 68), Acuti (Jaimes 46).

Subs not used: Aguirre Gutierrez, Garnier, Colombo, Corrado.

Coach: Domenichetti.

Referee: Costanza.

Assistants: Rizzotto and Pasqualetto.

Fourth official: Frasynyak.

Booked: Pisani 7, Seghir 40, Conc 47, Awona 59, Cincotta 71.

Added time: 4+4.

Pitch: synthetic.

