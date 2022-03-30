Samp Women kick off Juventus preparations

After securing their top-flight status in their maiden Serie A campaign with victory over Napoli last weekend, Sampdoria Women are now focusing on the next hurdle, away to Italian champions and league leaders Juventus on Sunday (14:30 CEST kick-off).

Antonio Cincotta’s girls reported back to Bogliasco on Wednesday morning for their first session of the week, with Debora Novellino, Yoreli Rincon and Valentina Soggiu currently unavailable. Alice Berti meanwhile is away on international duty with Italy Under 17s.