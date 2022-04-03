Samp Women lose to league leaders Juve

Sampdoria Women came away from their trip to Piedmont on Sunday empty handed after losing 3-1 to Juventus. Having kept things tight in the early going, with a well-organised defensive display, the away side were rocked by two quickfire goals from set pieces and found themselves two behind at the interval. Cristiana Girelli scored with a header following a corner just before the half-hour mark, before Barbara Bonansea capitalised on Samp’s failed attempt to clear another corner to double Juve’s advantage just minutes later.

The hosts added a third from the penalty spot, converted by Arianna Caruso, after substitute Lisa Boattin was fouled in the penalty area. Caterina Bargi, who came off the bench at the start of the second half, pulled one back for the Blucerchiate late on, but the goal only served as a consolation despite a late onslaught.

After the international break, Samp Women return to league action against Empoli in three weeks’ time.

Juventus 3-1 Sampdoria (HT: 2-0)

Scorers: Girelli 28, Bonansea 31, Caruso 73, Bargi 83.

Juventus (4-3-3): Peyraud Magnin; Hyyrynen, Gama (Sembrant 56), Nilden, Lenzini (Skovsen Lundorf 46); Caruso, Zamanian, Grosso (Rosucci 77); Bonfantini, Girelli (Staskova 63), Bonansea (Boattin 63).

Subs not used: Aprile, Forcinella, Boattin, Cernoia,, Hurtig.

Coach: Montemurro.

Sampdoria (4-3-1-2): Ortiz; Rizza, Pisani, Spinelli, Boglioni (Giordano 68); Battelani, Fallico (Wagner 68), Čonč; Seghir (Martínez 82); Tarenzi (Martinovic 77), Helmvall (Bargi 46).

Subs not used: Tampieri, Auvinen, Gardel, Rincón.

Coach: Cincotta.

Referee: Gallipò.

Assistants:Del Santo Spataru, Massimino.

Fourth official: Zoppi.