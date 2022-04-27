Samp Women: back to training in Bogliasco

With defeat against Empoli Ladies behind them, Sampdoria Women returned to training in Bogliasco on Wednesday as they now look ahead to what remains of the season. Their next fixture sees them face Roma on Saturday 7 May, kicking off at 14:30 CEST from Stadio Tre Fontane, in what will be their final away match of the season.

Antonio Cincotta and his staff directed a morning session for the Blucerchiate at the 3 Campanili.

Bianca Fallico, who tested negative for COVID-19, was back with the group but trained separately. Debora Novellino and Federica Rizza also followed individual programmes, while Giulia Bursi and Valentina Soggiu remain unavailable.