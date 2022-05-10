Italy boss Bertolini at Bogliasco

Sampdoria Women were back in training action today at Bogliasco. Having sealed sixth place Samp are seeking to round off their season in style when they face Hellas Verona in their final game of the campaign this Sunday, kick-off 14:30.

National team boss Milena Bertolini, who is doing the rounds of the Serie A clubs, was in attendance today. She met with the head of Samp Women Marco Palmieri and coach Antonio Cincotta, and also chatted to the players. “You’ve been the surprise package this season,” Bertolini mentioned to the squad.