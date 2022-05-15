Samp Women see off Verona

Sampdoria Women ended their Serie A TIMISION season in style. Antonio Cincotta’s side beat Hellas Verona after coming from 1-0 behind thanks to goals by Ana Martinez, Dominika Conc, and Melania Martinovic.

Despite Sampdoria’s bright start they conceded the first goal of the game in the 22nd minute. Amanda Tampieri miscontrolled a Debora Novellino backpass which allowed Alessia Rognoni to steal in and open the scoring.

However, Samp dusted themselves down in the half time interval and came back out of the blocks raring to make amends. First it was Guatemalan star Martinez to equalise, before Conc and Martinovic added further strikes later on to seal the win for the hosts. Sampdoria thus finish the season on 31 points and in sixth place – a truly unforgettable first season for the team.

Sampdoria 3-1 Hellas Verona (HT 0-1)

Scorers: 22 Rognoni (OG); 50 Martinez, 86 Conc, 90+2 Martinovic.

Sampdoria (4-3-1-2): Tampieri; Novellino, Pisani (39 s.t. Gardel), Spinelli, Giordano; Fallico (46 Re), Rincon, Berti (46 Battelani); Seghir (79 Conc); Tarenzi (70 Martinovic), Martinez .

Unused substitues: Brunelli, Bargi, Helmvall, Lopez.

Coach: Cincotta.

Hellas Verona (4-3-3): Haaland; Miagkova, Ambrosi, Quazzico, Jelencic (61 Meneghini); Ledri, Sardu, Arrigoni (61 Oliva); Cedeno, Rognoni, Anghileri (89 Lotti).

Unused substitues: Keizer, De Sanctis, Pasini, Mancuso, Imprezzabile, Horvat.

Coach: Brutti.

Referee: Taricone

Assistants: Somma and Pellino.

Fourth Official: Liotta.