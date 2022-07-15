First day back in Bogliasco for Samp Women ahead of 2022/23

Sampdoria Women are back to start revving up their engines ahead of the 2022/23 Serie A season. Friday was the girls’ first day back at work in Bogliasco, under the supervision of Antonio Cincotta and his backroom team.

Before hitting the pitch, the coach spoke to the team ahead of the coming campaign: “Last year was fantastic but now we have a new goal: to build a family. We’ll look at all our options together and you’ll teach me lots. By the end of this season we’ll have all improved together.”

After the customary medical and fitness tests, the team will move up to the mountains of Val di Non, in Trento, for a pre-season training camp from 17 to 31 July. The squad will be staying at Hotel Milano di Fondo and will train at the sports centre in Ronzone.