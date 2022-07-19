Start of training camp in Ronzone for Samp Women

Sampdoria Women’s preparations for the upcoming season officially got under way this week in Ronzone, Trentino-Alto Adige. The first few days of training in Alta Val di Non saw Antonio Cincotta and his staff put the players through their paces, warming up and working in the gym in the morning and completing exercises on the pitch in the afternoon. Check out what the Blucerchiate got up to in their first days of training in the video below.