Women begin Parma preparations

Having put their defeat to Fiorentina behind them, Sampdoria Women resumed training on Tuesday.

Antonio Cincotta’s girls are now working with next Sunday’s home game against Parma in mind.

Rachel Cuschieri and Yoreli Rincon trained separately but Giada Lopez, Cecilia Prugna, Valentina Soggiu and Stefania Tarenzi are all still out.