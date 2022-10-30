Ten-woman Samp nearly beat Parma

Sampdoria Woman once again climbed the league table after a draw against Parma which they were one-woman down for over half an hour.

Both sides had their chances in the first half but neither Samp nor Parma were able to break the deadlock. The hosts improved in the second half but were dealt a blow when Sara Baldi was shown a straight red.

However, Samp were able to deal with the visitors’ onslaught and claim a point from Sunday’s game.

Sampdoria 0-0 Parma (HT 0-0)

Sampdoria (4-3-3): Tampieri; Battistini (55. Panzeri), Pisani, Spinelli, Oliviero; Re, Rincon (64 Fallico), Regazzoli (64. De Rita); Seghir (46 Gago), Cedeno (76 Conc), Baldi.

Unused substitutes: Odden, Taleb, Lazzeri, Pettenuzzo.

Coach: Cincotta.

Parma (4-4-2): Capelletti; Williams, Santoro, Heroum, Jelencic (86 Farrelly); Arrigoni (67 Silvioni), Bardin, Benoit, Acuti; Cambiaghi Banusic (73 Martinovic).

Unused substitutes: Ciccioli, Tinti, Caiazzo, Nicolini, Verrino, Puntoni.

Coach: Ulderici.

Referee: Restaldo.

Assistants: Brunozzi, Barcherini.

Fourth official: Spinelli.