Sampdoria Women beaten by Pomigliano

A late penalty robbed Sampdoria Women of a point and was enough for Pomigliano to claim all three on Saturday.

After a positive but goalless opening half, the Blucerchiate began to tire in the latter stages and when Veronica Battelani drew a foul in the box with six minutes remaining, the former Samp midfielder stepped up and duly converted from 12 yards.

Antonio Cincotta’s girls will look to bounce back from three defeats on the spin when they host Como for their last game of 2022 next weekend.

Pomigliano 1-0 Sampdoria (0-0)

Scorers: Battelani 84 (pen).

Pomigliano (4-4-2): Cetinja; Rizza, Passeri, Apicella, Fusini; Gallazzi, Ferrario, Sena (Battelani 69), Di Giammarino (Novellino 56); Amorim Dias (Corelli 46), Martínez (Rabot 88).

Subs not used: Fierro, Manca, Rocco, Sangaré, Miotto.

Coach: Sanchez.

Sampdoria (4-3-3): Tampieri; De Rita (Battistini 88), Pisani, Spinelli, Giordano (Panzeri 78); Regazzoli, Re, Fallico (Conc 88); Cuschieri (Seghir 69), Rincon, Oliviero.

Subs not used: Odden, Fabiano, Taleb, Lazzeri, Pettenuzzo.

Coach: Cincotta.

Referee: Giaccaglia (Jesi).

Assistants: Abbinante (Bari) and Andreano (Foggia).

Fourth official: Spera (Barletta).

Booked: Re 31, Di Giammarino 37, Spinelli 38, Alfano 48.

Added time: 0+3 minutes.

Attendance: approx. 100.

Pitch: artificial.

More match stats here.