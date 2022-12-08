Tarenzi: “We’re honoured to play at the Ferraris”

“We’re ready to react and give everything at this wonderful stadium,” explained Stefania Tarenzi, the Sampdoria Women captain with the Serie A Femminile Week 12 clash against Como fast approaching on Sunday at the Ferraris.

“We’re getting ready for a really important game. We’re honoured to be able to play at such a prestigious stadium for the first time. Having the support of our fans will certainly make a difference. I’m convinced that the extra player from the terraces will lead us to victory.

“It’s been a tricky spell for us, but we want to react and try to get a good result at all costs.”